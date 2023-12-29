Will Smith Admits to Being Terrified to Date Sandra “Pepa” Denton

Will Smith recently revealed that there was one female celebrity he was “most terrified” to go out on a date with during his single days. Speaking on his new podcast Class of ’88, the 55-year-old actor confessed to having a big crush on Sandra “Pepa” Denton, a member of the iconic hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa.

Smith shared that he had actually taken Denton out on a date in early ’88. Wanting to impress her, Smith rented a white Mercedes convertible to make a lasting impression. His plan was to take her around Hollywood Hills, drive up Mulholland, and watch the sunset together.

However, Smith admitted that his nerves got the best of him during the date. “My concern was that I was going to get killed,” he confessed. Despite faking confidence, Smith revealed that he didn’t really have the game he pretended to possess. He was genuinely terrified to shoot his shot with Pepa and didn’t believe he had a real chance with her.

Although their budding romance wasn’t meant to be, it’s clear that the two have remained friendly over the years. In fact, Denton fondly remembered a memorable moment from their date when Smith gave $100 to a homeless person they encountered.

While Smith is happily married to Jada Pinkett now, it’s interesting to hear about his past experiences in the dating world and the fears he had to face. It just goes to show that even celebrities have their fair share of nervousness when it comes to love.