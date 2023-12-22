Will Smith Explores Miami during Art Basel

Will Smith, the renowned actor and rapper, recently enjoyed his time in Miami during the Art Basel event. While exploring the Miami Beach Convention Center alongside a curator and a group of people, Smith appeared to be in high spirits. Interestingly, his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett, was not present, though a woman in the entourage bore a slight resemblance to the actress.

After immersing himself in the rich cultural experience, Smith worked up an appetite and headed to Lucali, a popular pizzeria frequented celebrities like Jay-Z. Despite his musical background, Smith did not entertain the restaurant patrons with a performance.

Speculations arise that Smith’s visit to Miami and his engagement in the art scene may be related to his involvement in the upcoming “Bad Boys” movie. The fourth installment of the action franchise is scheduled for release in June 2024, and Miami served as the filming location for the previous installment. Fans eagerly anticipate the return of Smith to the city for this highly anticipated sequel.

Smith’s presence at Art Basel further adds to Miami’s reputation as a cultural hub and a thriving destination for artists, performers, and entertainers. The event showcases a diverse range of artistic expressions, attracting industry insiders and enthusiasts alike.

As Smith continues to explore Miami and engage in artistic endeavors, his presence undoubtedly adds to the vibrancy of the city’s cultural scene. With his upcoming film projects and potential collaborations, it is clear that Miami holds a special place in Smith’s heart.