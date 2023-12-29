Will Smith’s “Terrifying” Date with Sandra Denton

Will Smith, a Hollywood superstar, once faced a nerve-wracking experience when he went on a date with Sandra Denton, also known as “Pepa” from the iconic female rap duo Salt-N-Pepa. Smith, who was an aspiring actor and rapper at the time, had admired Denton from afar, but it took some courage for him to make his move.

Back in the late 1980s, Smith seized the opportunity to ask Denton out on a date when she was single and they were both in Los Angeles. Wanting to leave a lasting impression, Smith rented a white Mercedes convertible and planned to take Denton on a scenic drive through Hollywood Hills, watching the sunset along the way.

However, despite his confident demeanor, Smith later admitted that he felt “terrified” during their date. He confessed that he always pretended to have “game” with women, but deep down, he lacked the self-assurance he projected. The fear of rejection and the pressure to impress Denton made him especially nervous.

During their outing, Smith showed a kind gesture giving a $100 bill to a homeless man. Denton appreciated this act of generosity, but little did she know that Smith’s underlying concern was actually for his own safety. While trying to impress Denton, Smith worried about potential danger and doubted his chances with her.

Their romance, however, didn’t last long, and they eventually went their separate ways. Smith later found love and married Jada Pinkett-Smith in 1997, overcoming rumors of infidelity throughout their relationship. Denton, on the other hand, divorced rapper Treach in 2001 after a brief marriage.

Despite the briefness of their connection, Smith’s “terrifying” date with Sandra Denton is a testament to his vulnerability and human nature, reminding us that even Hollywood stars can feel intimidated when pursuing love.