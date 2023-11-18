Will Selena Gomez Ever Go On Tour Again?

After a successful career in music, Selena Gomez has left her fans wondering if she will ever grace the stage again for a tour. The pop sensation, known for her powerful vocals and captivating performances, has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years. However, rumors and speculation continue to circulate about a potential comeback tour. Let’s delve into the details and try to answer the burning question: will Selena Gomez ever go on tour again?

The Hiatus:

Selena Gomez’s decision to take a break from touring came after she revealed her struggles with mental health and autoimmune disease. The artist has been open about her battle with anxiety and depression, which led her to prioritize her well-being over her career. Gomez’s hiatus began in 2016, leaving fans eagerly awaiting her return to the stage.

The Comeback:

While Selena Gomez has not announced any concrete plans for a tour, there have been hints that she may be considering a comeback. In recent interviews, she has expressed her love for performing and her desire to connect with her fans through music. Gomez has also released new singles and collaborated with other artists, indicating that she is still actively involved in the music industry.

FAQ:

Q: What is a tour?

A: A tour is a series of live performances an artist or band in multiple cities or countries. It typically involves a setlist of songs performed in front of a live audience.

Q: What is a comeback tour?

A: A comeback tour refers to an artist returning to the stage after a significant break or hiatus from touring.

Q: When was Selena Gomez’s last tour?

A: Selena Gomez’s last tour, the “Revival World Tour,” took place in 2016.

Q: Will Selena Gomez’s health issues affect her ability to tour?

A: While Selena Gomez has been open about her health struggles, it is unclear how they may impact her ability to tour in the future. However, she has expressed a commitment to her well-being and may take necessary precautions to ensure a successful tour.

In conclusion, while Selena Gomez has taken a break from touring to focus on her health, there are indications that she may make a comeback in the future. Fans can remain hopeful that they will once again have the opportunity to experience her electrifying performances live. Only time will tell if Selena Gomez will ever go on tour again, but her passion for music and connection with her fans suggest that it may be a possibility.