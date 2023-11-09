New Era for Samsung TVs: A Unified User Experience

In the fiercely competitive TV market, Samsung stands as a global leader, selling a significant number of televisions worldwide. With its influential position, the company sets trends and raises the bar for competitors, eager to claim a larger market share. While Samsung has succeeded in pushing boundaries and enhancing its Galaxy ecosystem, there is one area where improvement is eagerly anticipated.

Samsung has made commendable efforts in streamlining and integrating its Galaxy ecosystem. Engaging features, such as intelligent audio source switching for wireless earbuds, exemplify the seamless user experience. Imagine being connected to your Samsung TV, receiving a phone call, and seamlessly switching your Galaxy Buds to your Galaxy phone, only to reconnect to the TV when the call concludes. This exemplifies the elevated user experience Samsung aims to deliver.

While Samsung’s One UI design language provides a consistent and intuitive experience across its mobile devices, it’s a missed opportunity that this cohesion has not extended to the user interface of their TVs. One UI is highly regarded as one of the best custom Android skins available, delighting users with its visual appeal and unique features. Being the largest Android smartphone vendor globally, it comes as no surprise that One UI dominates the custom skin market.

Interestingly, Samsung has already incorporated One UI elements into the user interface of its Family Hub smart refrigerators, aligning with its objective of improving the Galaxy ecosystem. The question remains: why hasn’t Samsung applied the same treatment to its TVs?

Contrary to popular belief, the operating system is not a limiting factor. Samsung’s smart TVs run on Tizen, while its smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches operate on Android. However, earlier iterations of the Galaxy Watch series featured One UI design elements, despite running on Tizen. Thus, a lack of capability or functionality does not impede Samsung from bringing One UI to its Tizen-powered TVs.

It is high time that Samsung’s TV lineup receives the One UI treatment, providing a consistent look and feel across all platforms. One UI has the potential to unify the Galaxy ecosystem, enabling seamless transitions between devices and ensuring a user-friendly experience, even for those less technologically inclined.

Excitingly, Samsung is set to unveil its 2024 TV lineup at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Recognized as a prominent trade show, CES allows Samsung’s TVs to shine, overcoming the overshadowing effect of its mobile devices at other events like the Mobile World Congress. As fervent supporters eagerly anticipate this announcement, hope persists that Samsung will seize the opportunity at CES 2024 to revolutionize its beloved TV lineup, marking the dawn of a new era.

FAQ

What is One UI?

One UI is a custom Android skin developed Samsung, known for its visually appealing design and unique features. It provides a cohesive user experience across Samsung’s mobile devices and is widely regarded as one of the best custom skins available.

Why hasn’t Samsung implemented One UI on its TVs?

While Samsung’s smart TVs run on Tizen, and its mobile devices operate on Android, the operating system is not a hindrance. Previous models of the Galaxy Watch, for instance, featured One UI design elements despite being powered Tizen. It is a decision that Samsung can make to bring One UI to their Tizen-powered TVs.

Will Samsung introduce the One UI treatment for its TVs?

Samsung’s upcoming TV lineup, set to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2024, offers hope for a new look and feel for the company’s TVs. Fans eagerly anticipate the announcement, eager for Samsung to usher in a new era for its beloved TV lineup.