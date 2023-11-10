Will Ryanair sit me next to my child?

In recent years, there has been growing concern among parents about whether Ryanair, one of Europe’s largest low-cost airlines, will seat them next to their children during flights. With the airline’s policy of randomly assigning seats unless passengers pay extra for seat selection, many families have found themselves separated from their little ones, causing distress and inconvenience. However, Ryanair has made some changes to address these concerns.

Previously, Ryanair’s seating policy meant that families would often be split up, with children seated far away from their parents. This led to understandable frustration and worry for parents, who wanted to ensure the safety and well-being of their children during the flight. However, in response to customer feedback, Ryanair has introduced a new policy to improve the chances of families sitting together.

Under the new policy, Ryanair guarantees that children under the age of 12 will be seated with at least one adult from their booking. This means that parents can rest assured that they will not be separated from their young children during the flight. While this is a step in the right direction, it is important to note that Ryanair cannot guarantee that all family members will be seated together. However, the airline will make every effort to allocate seats as close together as possible.

FAQ:

Q: What if my child is over 12 years old?

A: Unfortunately, Ryanair’s policy only guarantees seating together for children under the age of 12. If your child is older, you may need to pay for seat selection to ensure you are seated together.

Q: Can I request specific seats?

A: Ryanair’s policy is still based on random seat allocation, but you can pay an additional fee to select specific seats during the booking process.

Q: What if I am not seated next to my child?

A: If you find yourself separated from your child during the flight, it is recommended to politely ask nearby passengers if they would be willing to switch seats. Most people understand the importance of keeping families together and will be accommodating.

In conclusion, while Ryanair’s previous seating policy caused concern for families, the airline has taken steps to address these issues. With a guarantee that children under 12 will be seated with at least one adult from their booking, parents can feel more at ease when flying with Ryanair. However, it is still advisable to pay for seat selection if you want to ensure that your entire family is seated together.