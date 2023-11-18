Will Rihanna Tour Again?

After a lengthy hiatus from the music scene, fans of global superstar Rihanna are eagerly awaiting news of her return to the stage. The Barbadian singer, known for her chart-topping hits and captivating performances, last embarked on a world tour in 2016 with her highly successful “Anti World Tour.” Since then, she has focused on her various business ventures, including her wildly successful cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and her luxury fashion brand, Fenty.

However, rumors have been swirling that Rihanna may be gearing up for a comeback tour. With her ninth studio album rumored to be in the works, fans are hopeful that this could mean a return to the live stage. While no official announcements have been made, there are several factors that suggest a tour may be on the horizon.

Firstly, Rihanna has expressed her love for performing and connecting with her fans on numerous occasions. Despite her success in other ventures, her passion for music remains undeniable. Additionally, her recent collaborations with artists such as Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have only fueled speculation of a potential tour.

Furthermore, the demand for a Rihanna tour is undeniable. Her dedicated fan base, known as the “Navy,” has been eagerly awaiting new music and a chance to see their idol perform live once again. The anticipation and excitement surrounding a potential tour are palpable, with fans taking to social media to express their hopes and dreams of attending a Rihanna concert.

FAQ:

Q: When was Rihanna’s last tour?

A: Rihanna’s last tour was the “Anti World Tour” in 2016.

Q: What has Rihanna been focusing on instead of touring?

A: Rihanna has been focusing on her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and her luxury fashion brand, Fenty.

Q: Is there any official confirmation of a tour?

A: As of now, there has been no official confirmation of a tour from Rihanna or her team.

Q: What factors suggest a potential tour?

A: Rihanna’s love for performing, recent collaborations, and the demand from her dedicated fan base all suggest a potential tour.

In conclusion, while there is no official confirmation yet, the possibility of Rihanna embarking on another tour is certainly exciting for fans around the world. With her undeniable talent and the anticipation surrounding her upcoming album, it seems only a matter of time before the stage is once again graced the presence of this iconic artist.