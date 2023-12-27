Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amidst Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Rania Sakallah and her family find themselves in a dire situation. Escaping their home in Gaza City, Rania and her husband Hazem left with only a few bags of belongings, including clothes and tinned food. They made their way to Khan Younis, where they sought refuge for 50 days. However, the heavy air attacks forced them to flee once again, this time to the border town of Rafah.

In Rafah, Rania, Hazem, and their family are now crammed into a freezing room along with 11 other family members. The future looks bleak, with no clear plan of what lies ahead. Rania expresses her anxiety and sleepless nights, wondering where they will go and how they will survive. The home they had built together in Gaza City is under threat of being reduced to rubble.

Their situation is not unique. According to the United Nations, half of Gaza’s population is now crowded into makeshift camps and public buildings, seeking shelter from the violence. The most vulnerable are left in the streets, facing extreme deprivation and disease. Aid trucks struggle to bring in supplies, leaving many without access to basic necessities like food, water, and fuel.

Food scarcity is a pressing issue in Rafah. Rania describes the challenge of finding flour to make bread, and even when food is available, prices have skyrocketed beyond the reach of most people. Access to clean water is limited, with water only coming on tap once a week and often being too dirty to use. The combination of poor nutrition and contaminated water has led to outbreaks of illnesses like diarrhoea and skin infections.

Healthcare is also a major concern. Medical facilities in Rafah are operating beyond capacity and lack essential supplies. Overcrowding and poor sanitation have created new health hazards, including the spread of parasites and contagious diseases. The lack of electricity has further hindered communication, making it difficult for families like Rania’s to stay connected and seek help.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza, the need for immediate international assistance is critical. The people of Gaza are in desperate need of food, water, medical supplies, and a safe place to stay. The international community must come together to address this crisis and provide the necessary support to prevent further suffering.