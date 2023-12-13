Will Panopto store your zoom cloud recordings automatically?

Will Panopto Automatically Store Your Zoom Cloud Recordings?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, has recently announced an exciting new feature that aims to streamline the process of storing and managing Zoom cloud recordings. With this integration, Panopto users can now automatically transfer their Zoom recordings to their Panopto video library, making it easier than ever to organize, share, and secure their valuable video content.

How does it work?

Panopto’s integration with Zoom allows users to connect their Zoom account to their Panopto video library. Once connected, any new Zoom cloud recordings will be automatically transferred to the user’s Panopto library, eliminating the need for manual downloads and uploads. This seamless integration ensures that all Zoom recordings are securely stored in one centralized location, making it effortless to access and manage the content.

Why is this integration beneficial?

The integration between Panopto and Zoom offers several advantages for users. Firstly, it simplifies the process of managing video content eliminating the need for manual transfers. This saves time and effort, allowing users to focus on more important tasks. Additionally, storing Zoom recordings in Panopto, users can take advantage of Panopto’s powerful video management features, such as advanced search capabilities, video analytics, and secure sharing options.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need to have a Panopto account to use this integration?

A: Yes, you will need a Panopto account to connect your Zoom recordings to your Panopto video library. If you don’t have an account, you can sign up for a free trial or contact Panopto for more information.

Q: Will Panopto store all my Zoom cloud recordings automatically?

A: Yes, once you have connected your Zoom account to Panopto, all new Zoom cloud recordings will be automatically transferred to your Panopto video library. However, it’s important to note that this integration does not apply to previously recorded Zoom meetings.

Q: Can I still access my Zoom recordings through the Zoom platform?

A: Yes, even after transferring your Zoom recordings to Panopto, you can still access and manage them through the Zoom platform if needed. However, storing them in Panopto provides additional benefits such as enhanced video management features and secure sharing options.

In conclusion, Panopto’s integration with Zoom offers a convenient and efficient solution for automatically storing and managing Zoom cloud recordings. By seamlessly transferring recordings to the Panopto video library, users can save time, enhance video management capabilities, and ensure the security of their valuable content.