Will There Be a Season 5 of Ozark?

It’s been a little over a year since the finale of Netflix’s hit series Ozark, and fans are eager to know if there will be a Season 5. The show follows financial advisor Marty Byrde, played Jason Bateman, as he finds himself involved in a money laundering scheme gone wrong. Ozark has received critical acclaim, with its third season boasting an impressive 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As of now, Netflix has not announced whether there will be a Season 5 of Ozark. Season 4 Part 2 premiered in April 2022, and the cast bid an emotional farewell to the series on social media. Showrunner Chris Mundy expressed gratitude for being able to finish the story the way they did. However, Mundy also made it clear that the decision to end the show ultimately came from Netflix.

Mundy revealed in an interview that he had initially wanted to end the series in five seasons but compromised with Netflix for a super-sized fourth season instead. Star Jason Bateman has also hinted at a predetermined ending, stating that continuing the show for too long would risk jumping the shark.

While it seems unlikely that there will be a Season 5 of Ozark, Mundy referred to the second part of Season 4 as a pseudo-Season 5. However, he did not rule out the possibility of more stories being told in the Ozark universe in the future.

Ultimately, it seems that everyone involved in the series is at peace with the show ending after Season 4. All four seasons of Ozark are currently streaming on Netflix.

