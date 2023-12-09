Nigel Farage’s Jungle Stint Could Pave the Way for a Return to British Politics

Former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and GB News host, Nigel Farage, may find his time on the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! to be a springboard for his re-entry into mainstream British politics. As the founder of the insurgent populist party Reform UK, Farage’s return could take the form of leading his own party or rejoining the Conservative party.

In a recent episode of the show, Farage did not rule out a return to the Conservatives, stating “never say never” to a fellow contestant. Reform UK expects Farage to play a prominent role in their upcoming campaign, possibly as a candidate, for an election believed to be just months away.

One confidante commented that Farage is unlikely to run for election himself, but will eagerly await news that former Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary. While Farage may take some time to consider his options and seek advice from trusted individuals, his return to active politics is anticipated after the new year.

Ann Widdecombe, a former Conservative minister turned Reform UK MEP, drew parallels between Farage’s exposure on I’m a Celebrity and the Brexit referendum’s ability to engage previously disengaged voters. She noted that Farage reaching an audience of non-voters could be a strength for his party. Recent polls indicate Reform UK has already gained 11% support.

Additionally, polling More in Common demonstrates that the I’m a Celebrity audience consists of a segment of “loyal nationals” who are a good match for voters in traditionally Labour “red wall” constituencies. While being on the show might not significantly impact voter intentions, it can build relatability and empathy among viewers.

Despite the prospect of a return to politics, Farage may choose to continue focusing on his media career at GB News, where the network actively encourages viewers to vote for him to win I’m a Celebrity. However, speculation about Farage rejoining the Conservative party has been growing, fueled his warm reception from Tory members at their conference and recent comments from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

A survey of Tory members revealed that over 70% would welcome Farage back into the party. This has led some to believe that the Tories are considering a more permanent alliance with their right-wing rivals in order to counter the ongoing presence and influence of UKIP’s successor parties in the polls.

While the scenario of Farage rejoining the Conservatives may have seemed implausible in the past, recent developments suggest that it cannot be entirely ruled out. Farage’s popularity among some Tories, as well as his leadership experience, may make him an appealing addition to the party.