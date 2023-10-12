Netflix’s Everything Now: What to Expect for Season 2 Renewal

Netflix’s new British teen drama series Everything Now has been released on October 5th, 2023, hoping to capture the same audience that loved Sex Education. The show follows Mia Polanco, a teenager who has just recovered from anorexia and decides to create a bucket list called The F**k It Bucket with her friends. Now that the first season has concluded, fans are curious about the likelihood of a season 2 renewal.

Although the show has not been officially renewed, there are possibilities for future seasons. The ending of season 1 leaves the door open for more stories to be told. Furthermore, Netflix has been promoting the show with additional content, such as an Australian slang game. However, early predictions lean towards a cancellation due to underwhelming performance so far.

If the show does get renewed, viewers can expect the continuation of Mia’s journey. The season 1 finale left Mia struggling with the news of her friend Jenna’s death from anorexia, causing a rift in her friendship group. However, the end of the episode, things were looking up, with Mia taking steps towards recovery and creating a new list. Season 2 would likely explore the gang’s adventures based on this new list.

Unfortunately, Everything Now has not yet reached the same level of success as Sex Education. It did not make the top 10 lists during its first week, a crucial period for gauging performance. Additionally, external data from sources like FlixPatrol and TelevisionStats.com suggest that the show has not garnered significant demand or engagement.

In terms of TikTok popularity, Everything Now generated over 300 videos with 16 million views in its first week. While these numbers are not as high as other Netflix top 10 shows, it still indicates some level of interest from a younger audience.

Ultimately, the decision for a season 2 renewal rests with Netflix. Audiences will have to wait and see if Everything Now can gain more traction and secure its future on the streaming platform.

