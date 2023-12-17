Will Monday Night Football be on ESPN Plus?

Monday Night Football to Stream Exclusively on ESPN Plus

In a groundbreaking move, ESPN has announced that starting from the 2022 season, Monday Night Football will be exclusively available for streaming on ESPN Plus. This decision marks a significant shift in the way fans will be able to access one of the most popular sporting events in the United States.

ESPN Plus, a subscription-based streaming service, has been steadily gaining popularity since its launch in 2018. With a vast library of live sports, original programming, and on-demand content, it has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts. Now, with the addition of Monday Night Football, ESPN Plus is set to become an even more essential service for football fans.

FAQ:

What is Monday Night Football?

Monday Night Football is a long-standing tradition in American sports. It refers to the weekly prime-time broadcast of a National Football League (NFL) game on Monday evenings. The games are typically highly anticipated and feature some of the league’s top teams and players.

What is ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service owned ESPN, a leading sports network. It offers a wide range of live sports events, including college football, basketball, soccer, and now, Monday Night Football. In addition to live games, ESPN Plus provides access to exclusive shows, documentaries, and on-demand content.

Why is Monday Night Football moving to ESPN Plus?

The decision to stream Monday Night Football exclusively on ESPN Plus is part of ESPN’s broader strategy to prioritize digital streaming and adapt to changing viewer habits. By moving the highly popular Monday night games to their streaming platform, ESPN aims to attract more subscribers to ESPN Plus and provide a more personalized and interactive viewing experience.

Will Monday Night Football still be available on traditional television?

No, starting from the 2022 season, Monday Night Football will no longer be broadcast on traditional television networks. The games will be exclusively streamed on ESPN Plus, requiring a subscription to access the live broadcasts.

As the landscape of sports broadcasting continues to evolve, ESPN’s move to stream Monday Night Football exclusively on ESPN Plus represents a significant shift in how fans consume their favorite sports. With the convenience and flexibility of streaming, football enthusiasts can now enjoy the excitement of Monday Night Football from the comfort of their own homes, on their preferred devices, and at their own pace.