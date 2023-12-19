Meta’s Focus on Consumer XR Raises Concerns for Enterprise Clients

Meta, the XR hardware and software vendor, has recently launched Meta Quest for Business, a headset management service aimed at enterprise clients. However, industry experts are raising concerns about Meta’s “consumer-focused approach” and its ability to deliver high-quality enterprise solutions.

The VRAR Association (VRARA) has highlighted several issues with Meta’s entry into the enterprise XR space. One concern is the lack of focus on security. The VRARA claims that Meta has declined to answer questions about device, data, and code security, which is a major concern for industries like aviation, government, and healthcare that require robust security measures.

Additionally, the VRARA points out operational requirements that could compromise security. Workers using Meta Quest devices in the workplace need to log in with a Meta account, which raises concerns about company data and privacy. There are also connectivity concerns, as Quest devices require WiFi hotspots in remote areas, potentially exposing them to hacking threats.

In contrast, other XR hardware vendors like Microsoft and AWS are taking security seriously. They are integrating business-grade digital services and implementing stringent security measures to ensure the safety of their users. As a result, major corporations have adopted their XR technology due to the existing security frameworks.

Although Meta is working on enterprise offerings and has partnered with clients like Alstom and Esade Executive Education, there are doubts about the company’s commitment to the industrial Metaverse and enterprise XR. The VRARA questions whether Meta is providing a strong product or development roadmap for enterprise clients and whether it can address security concerns effectively.

Meta Quest for Business, the subscription service aimed at enterprise users, offers features like Shared Mode and Support Plus add-ons to enhance the service. However, concerns remain about Meta’s ability to meet the security expectations of its enterprise clients. If these concerns are not addressed, other XR hardware vendors may fill the gap in the market.

In conclusion, while Meta has made strides in the consumer XR space, its focus on this area raises concerns for enterprise clients. Security and adoption concerns need to be addressed for Meta to gain traction in the enterprise XR market.