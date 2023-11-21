Will Max still be free with ATT?

Will Max still be free with AT&T?

In a recent announcement, AT&T revealed that it will no longer offer its streaming service, AT&T TV Now, for free to its wireless customers. This decision has left many subscribers wondering if they will still be able to access their favorite shows and movies without incurring additional costs. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this change.

What is AT&T TV Now?

AT&T TV Now is a streaming service that allows users to watch live TV and on-demand content over the internet. It offers a wide range of channels and programming options, making it a popular choice for cord-cutters who want to enjoy their favorite shows without a traditional cable subscription.

What does this mean for AT&T wireless customers?

Previously, AT&T wireless customers were able to access AT&T TV Now for free as part of their wireless plan. However, AT&T has decided to discontinue this complimentary service, meaning that customers will no longer have access to AT&T TV Now without paying an additional fee.

Will AT&T TV Now still be available?

Yes, AT&T TV Now will still be available as a standalone streaming service for those who wish to subscribe. However, it will no longer be offered for free to AT&T wireless customers.

What are the alternatives for AT&T wireless customers?

AT&T wireless customers who still want to enjoy streaming services can explore other options such as AT&T’s own streaming platform, HBO Max. HBO Max offers a vast library of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive originals. While it does come with a monthly subscription fee, AT&T wireless customers may be eligible for discounted or bundled pricing.

In conclusion, AT&T’s decision to discontinue the free access to AT&T TV Now for its wireless customers has left many wondering about their streaming options. While AT&T TV Now will still be available as a standalone service, customers can also consider subscribing to HBO Max for a broader range of content. It’s important for AT&T wireless customers to explore their options and choose the streaming service that best suits their needs and preferences.