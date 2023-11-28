ByteDance to Restructure Gaming Business: Marvel Snap Remains Unaffected

After recent reports of ByteDance’s decision to shut down its gaming division, concerns have arisen regarding the future of Marvel Snap. ByteDance, the company behind the popular app TikTok, entered the gaming sector in 2019 with Nuverse and released titles such as One Piece: Blood Routes and Ragnarok X: Next Generation, but Marvel Snap eventually became their most popular game.

While it was initially feared that the closure of ByteDance’s gaming business would lead to the demise of Marvel Snap, the game’s developer has assured players that the title will continue to operate and thrive. In an official statement, the developers expressed gratitude to the community for their concerns and reassured players that regardless of any restructuring in the Nuverse, Marvel Snap will remain unaffected.

ByteDance plans to wind down its gaming operations the end of December 2023, with employees instructed to stop working on unreleased games. However, this retreat from the gaming industry is a partial one, as the company will continue to focus on casual titles within TikTok and Douyin, its Chinese counterpart.

In addition to the closure of their gaming division, ByteDance is also reportedly seeking buyers for Moonton, a game developer known for popular MOBA titles like Mobile Legends Bang Bang. This move suggests a strategic shift within the company as they seek to refocus and prioritize long-term growth areas.

The entrance of ByteDance into the gaming scene initially generated excitement, but ultimately, their impact on the market was limited. As they withdraw from the gaming industry, players of Marvel Snap can rest assured that their beloved game will remain a part of the Nuverse ecosystem.

