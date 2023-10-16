Will Madonna Headline Glastonbury 2024?

There is speculation about whether Madonna will headline Glastonbury in 2024, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis is reportedly interested in having two women as headliners for the three-night event, following a predominantly male line-up in 2022. Adding fuel to the rumors, Eavis posted an Instagram photo captioned “She’s back! Incredible” alongside Madonna’s picture.

Madonna recently kicked off her Celebration tour at London’s O2 Arena. Despite previously postponing her world tour due to illness, she delivered a powerful performance, encouraging fans to come together in “light and love”. Her 78-date tour includes multiple shows at the O2, which will conclude on Thursday, followed two more performances in December.

While Madonna has never performed at Glastonbury before, her legendary status and extensive catalog would undoubtedly make her a crowd-pleaser at Worthy Farm. However, she has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation surrounding her potential headlining slot next year.

As of now, Madonna’s odds of headlining Glastonbury are 4/7. Other artists that have been discussed as potential headliners include Dua Lipa, who recently hinted at new music, and Coldplay, who have previously performed on the festival’s iconic Pyramid Stage and are reportedly in advanced talks for a return.

The anticipation for the Glastonbury headliners is not limited to Madonna’s potential appearance but also involves debates over her best album. Fans will have to wait for the official announcement to see if Madonna will grace the prestigious Glastonbury stage in 2024.

Sources:

– Article: [Source Article Title]

– Glastonbury Odds: [Odds Source]

– Madonna Performing at O2: [Source]