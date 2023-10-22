Can Falling Mortgage Rates Revive Homebuying in Los Angeles County?

The housing market in Los Angeles County has been sluggish, with homebuying at a 37% decline compared to two years ago. The drop in activity can be attributed to the rapidly decreasing affordability in the pandemic era. The median home price in August reached $830,000, a 34% increase since February 2020. Mortgage rates also rose from 3.5% to 7.1%, resulting in a significant surge in monthly house payments for buyers.

A study conducted on the impact of rate swings in the housing market from 1988 onwards reveals interesting patterns. When mortgage rates experienced steep increases, home values in Los Angeles saw 7.6% one-year gains. On the other hand, during periods of significant decreases in rates, median home prices only increased 1.6%. This suggests that lower mortgage rates could lead to softer pricing in the housing market.

Additionally, historical data shows that falling rates have modestly boosted the sales pace in Los Angeles. The largest rate drops led to a 2.1% one-year increase in closed transactions. Conversely, when rates increased rapidly, the sales pace fell an average of 5.3% annually.

However, there is a significant caveat to lower rates—the state of the job market. Rates tend to decrease during economic downturns, which is not conducive to major purchases like homes. Analysis of California’s job market since 1988 reveals that employment grew a 2.7% annual pace during periods of rising rates but shrank 0.7% when rates tumbled. Solid employment and steady income are crucial factors in successful homebuying.

It’s important to note that the relationship between mortgage rates and the housing market is not unique to Los Angeles. Across Southern California, the sharpest rate jumps correlated with 8% average one-year price gains, while the largest rate drops were associated with 2% average price gains. Nationally, soaring rates led to a 7.5% one-year increase in the Case-Shiller US index, compared to a 2% appreciation during rate decreases.

While history is not a guarantee of future outcomes, the data from the past 35 years provides valuable insights into the potential impact of falling mortgage rates on the housing market. It remains to be seen whether the current situation will diverge from historical trends.

Source: Jonathan Lansner, Southern California News Group