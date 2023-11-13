Will LinkedIn Show Who Viewed Profile In Private Mode?

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, offers a feature called “Private Mode” that allows users to browse profiles anonymously. This feature has sparked curiosity among users who wonder whether LinkedIn will reveal the identity of those who view their profiles while in Private Mode. In this article, we will explore this question and provide some clarity on the matter.

What is Private Mode on LinkedIn?

Private Mode, also known as “Anonymous Browsing,” is a feature on LinkedIn that allows users to visit other profiles without their identity being disclosed. When enabled, your name and other identifying information are hidden from the profile owner, giving you the freedom to explore without leaving a digital footprint.

Does LinkedIn Show Who Viewed Your Profile in Private Mode?

The answer is no. LinkedIn respects the privacy settings of its users and does not disclose the identity of those who view profiles while in Private Mode. This means that you can browse profiles discreetly, without worrying about the profile owner being notified or having access to your information.

Why Use Private Mode on LinkedIn?

Private Mode can be beneficial for various reasons. It allows you to conduct research on potential clients, competitors, or job candidates without revealing your identity. It also enables you to explore profiles without the fear of being perceived as intrusive or overly curious. Private Mode provides a level of anonymity that can be particularly useful in certain professional scenarios.

FAQ:

1. Can I see who viewed my profile while I am in Private Mode?

No, LinkedIn does not disclose the identity of those who view your profile while you are in Private Mode.

2. Can I still see who viewed my profile while I am in Private Mode?

Yes, you can still see the number of people who viewed your profile, but their identities will remain hidden.

3. Can I selectively browse profiles in Private Mode?

Yes, you can choose to enable Private Mode for specific profiles or set it as the default browsing mode for all profiles.

In conclusion, LinkedIn’s Private Mode offers users the ability to browse profiles anonymously without revealing their identity. LinkedIn respects the privacy settings of its users and does not disclose the identity of those who view profiles while in Private Mode. This feature provides a valuable tool for professionals who wish to explore profiles discreetly and conduct research without leaving a trace.