LA Metro Considers Making Transit Ambassadors Permanent, but Costs Remain a Concern

LA Metro’s Transit Ambassador program, which aims to enhance rider safety and comfort, could become a permanent arm of the transit agency. However, the decision ultimately rests on whether the costs of transitioning the ambassadors from contract workers to Metro employees can be justified within the agency’s budget. During a recent board meeting, Metro directors expressed their appreciation for the program’s positive impact on riders, but voiced concerns about the financial implications of the transition.

Metro City Council President Paul Krekorian emphasized the need for a thorough understanding of the program’s costs. “This program has significant costs,” Krekorian stated. “Making it permanent and bringing it in-house is a cost we don’t fully understand yet.” To address these concerns, CEO Stephanie Wiggins has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive cost analysis, which will be presented to the board in April 2024.

The Transit Ambassadors, easily identifiable in their bright green shirts, serve as greeters and act as the eyes and ears of Metro reporting any problems or suspicious activities to law enforcement and Metro security. The program has received praise from both riders and Metro officials, who credit it with making the system cleaner and safer.

However, the potential transition from contract workers to Metro employees has raised questions about the financial feasibility of the program. Metro currently spends approximately $20-25 million annually on the Transit Ambassador program, which has two years remaining under its current contracts with two separate businesses—Strive Well-Being, Inc. and RMI International, Inc.

The decision to make the Transit Ambassadors permanent employees will require careful consideration of anticipated costs and potential impact on the agency’s budget. While some board members, like Whittier City Councilman Fernando Dutra, express support for the program, they emphasize the need for more information about the financial implications of an in-house program.

As LA Metro weighs the long-term sustainability of the Transit Ambassador program, it will continue to seek feedback from stakeholders, analyze costs, and assess the program’s impact on rider safety and overall experience. By gathering all necessary information, Metro aims to make an informed decision that balances the desire for increased security and comfort with its financial responsibilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Transit Ambassador program?

The Transit Ambassador program was launched LA Metro in September 2022 as an initiative to enhance rider safety and comfort. Transit Ambassadors, easily identifiable in their bright green shirts, serve as greeters on trains and buses, report problems and suspicious activities, and provide directions to passengers.

2. Why is LA Metro considering making the Transit Ambassadors permanent?

LA Metro is considering making the Transit Ambassadors permanent to sustain the positive impact they have had on rider safety and system cleanliness. However, the decision hinges on whether the costs associated with transitioning contract workers to Metro employees can be justified within the agency’s budget.

3. What are some concerns raised about the program?

Several concerns have been raised about the Transit Ambassador program, particularly regarding the financial implications of transitioning contract workers to Metro employees. Some board members worry that the costs of making the program permanent may not fit into the agency’s budget.

4. What steps are being taken to address these concerns?

To address concerns about costs, Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins has been tasked with conducting a thorough cost analysis. The findings of this analysis will be presented to the board in April 2024, allowing for an informed decision regarding the program’s future.

5. How have riders responded to the Transit Ambassador program?

Riders have generally responded positively to the Transit Ambassador program. An internal survey revealed that 63% of Metro riders felt safer with the presence of ambassadors. The program has also contributed to an increase in ridership, with over 900,000 weekday boardings recorded in September, the first time in 3 1/2 years.