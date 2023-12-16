Investor Makes Bold Statement about Holding Stocks

An investor’s unique comment about his long-term investment strategy has created a buzz on social media and generated laughter among viewers. During a live television interview on a Hindi business channel, the investor hilariously remarked, “I can hold them until a specific event happens.”

The incident occurred as the investor shared his perspective on a particular stock and disclosed that he had purchased it at a specific price. When asked about how long he planned to hold the shares, he amusingly responded with a humorous condition related to a well-known public figure.

The comment immediately prompted laughter from the anchor and other participants in the interview, as it indirectly referred to the past political contest between the public figure and the current Prime Minister. The unexpected response quickly went viral on social media platforms, with the phrase becoming a trending topic.

Social media users were quick to react, with comments expressing amusement and admiration for the investor’s confidence and long-term goals. The incident shed light on the popularity of the public figure in question, who frequently becomes a subject of amusement on social media.

The timing of the video clip, which aired just days after the public figure’s political party faced significant setbacks in important states, added further significance to the incident. It showcases the constant attention and scrutiny that politicians face from the media and the public.

This incident serves as a reminder of the humorous side of investing and the light-hearted moments that can arise even in serious financial discussions. It also underscores the power of social media in amplifying and spreading such moments to a wider audience.