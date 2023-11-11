Will Jenna Ortega be in season 2 of Wednesday?

Rumors have been swirling about the highly anticipated second season of the hit series “Wednesday,” and fans are eagerly awaiting news about the cast. One question that has been on everyone’s mind is whether Jenna Ortega, who played the lead role of Wednesday Addams in the first season, will be returning for the second installment. Let’s dive into the details and see if we can find some answers.

What is “Wednesday”?

“Wednesday” is a popular Netflix series that serves as a modern-day spinoff of the classic “Addams Family” franchise. The show follows the life of Wednesday Addams, the iconic gothic character known for her dark humor and unique perspective on the world.

Who is Jenna Ortega?

Jenna Ortega is a talented young actress who gained recognition for her roles in various television shows and movies. She has appeared in popular series like “Jane the Virgin” and “You,” and has also starred in films such as “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” and “Yes Day.” Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the first season of “Wednesday” was widely praised both critics and fans.

Will Jenna Ortega return for season 2?

While there has been no official confirmation regarding Jenna Ortega’s return for the second season of “Wednesday,” there are strong indications that she will indeed reprise her role as Wednesday Addams. Ortega herself has expressed her love for the character and her enthusiasm for continuing to explore Wednesday’s story. Additionally, the show’s creators and producers have hinted at Ortega’s involvement in interviews and social media posts, further fueling speculation about her return.

When will season 2 of “Wednesday” be released?

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for the second season of “Wednesday” at this time. However, fans can expect the new season to premiere sometime in the near future, as production is already underway.

In conclusion, while we cannot provide a definitive answer about Jenna Ortega’s return for season 2 of “Wednesday,” all signs point to her reprising her role as Wednesday Addams. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the show’s creators or Netflix to confirm this exciting news.