Anticipating Winter Weather: Rain to Snow Transition Forecasted for Pennsylvania

With winter just around the corner, Pennsylvania residents are bracing themselves for the possibility of snow in the coming days. According to the experts at abc27 Weather Team, the region will experience a transition from rain to snow late on Sunday evening and into early Monday morning. While most places will only see a trace accumulation, the weather team will closely monitor the situation.

As temperatures drop into the mid-30s, certain areas can expect rain to transform into snow. However, before this transition occurs, the Midstate of Pennsylvania is set to receive nearly 2 inches of rain during Sunday afternoon and evening.

The abc27 Weather Team reports that “steady rain will continue early Sunday night, with rain amounts exceeding one inch for the day. Colder air will begin to change the rain to snow in higher elevations after midnight. Between midnight and 4 a.m. Monday, more areas will see a mix of rain and snow. We should prepare for a brief period of snow between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday morning. While accumulations will be light and slushy, the steady rate of snowfall should allow for quick and light accumulations.”

It’s important to note that many areas will only see a coating of snow, but isolated regions and higher elevations could receive up to two inches. The snow is expected to exit swiftly 7 a.m. Monday morning, giving way to blustery conditions for the rest of the day.

Stay updated with the latest forecast and make necessary preparations to combat the upcoming winter weather.