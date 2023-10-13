Pavel Durov Explains Why Telegram Will Not Shut Down Hamas Channel

In a recent statement, Pavel Durov, the executive behind the Telegram messenger, addressed the decision to not shut down the channel run Hamas militants. Durov acknowledged that Telegram works diligently to remove harmful content from its platform, but he also recognized that the issue of war coverage does not have a simple solution.

Durov highlighted the differences between Telegram and other social platforms. Unlike apps that algorithmically promote shocking content to unsuspecting users, Telegram delivers content based on individual subscriptions. This means that Telegram channels are unlikely to significantly amplify propaganda. Durov emphasized that Telegram channels provide a unique source of firsthand information for researchers, journalists, and fact-checkers.

While it may be easier to shut down the Hamas channel, Durov cautioned against doing so. He argued that doing so could worsen an already difficult situation. By keeping the channel open, Telegram maintains a valuable source of information that can help understand and analyze complex political situations.

The decision not to shut down the Hamas channel aligns with Telegram’s commitment to fostering open communication and providing a platform for diverse perspectives. While the management of Telegram recognizes the challenges and potential risks associated with controversial channels, they believe in the importance of supporting the free flow of information.

Overall, Durov’s statement demonstrates the delicate balance that Telegram strives to maintain. They understand the need to address harmful content, but they also recognize the value in allowing access to various sources of information. It is a complex issue that requires careful consideration and thoughtful decision-making.

Sources:

– Pavel Durov’s statement on Telegram

– Hunting down the haters: How Rostec waged a PR war on Telegram