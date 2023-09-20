Should India Impose a Minimum Age for Social Media Access?

The Karnataka High Court has recommended restricting access to social media for young individuals, stating that it would be beneficial for the nation. The court suggests setting a minimum age requirement of either 21 or 18 years, coinciding with the age at which individuals gain the right to vote. These recommendations were made during a hearing in response to a writ appeal filed X Corp, formerly known as Twitter Inc.

The High Court bench, comprised of Justices G Narendar and Vijayakumar A Patil, expressed concern over the addiction of school-going children to social media platforms. They believe that restricting access to these platforms would be in the best interest of the youth and the country as a whole. The court is expected to make a decision on two interlocutory appeals filed the appellant on Wednesday.

One of the key aspects the court will examine is whether the content in question violates Sections 69A (1) and (2) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. If these provisions are indeed violated, the court may require X Corp to comply with blocking orders.

The recommendation to impose a minimum age for social media access raises important questions about the impact of social media on young individuals. While social media can provide numerous benefits, such as connecting people from different parts of the world and facilitating communication, it also poses risks, particularly for vulnerable young users.

Several countries have already implemented measures to protect young individuals from the potential harm of social media, including age verification processes and parental consent requirements. These measures aim to balance the advantages of social media with the need to safeguard the well-being of young users.

It remains to be seen whether India will follow suit and introduce regulations regarding the minimum age for social media access. Such a move would require careful consideration of various factors, such as the potential impact on freedom of expression and the effectiveness of enforcement mechanisms.

Regardless of the outcome, the Karnataka High Court’s recommendation serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing the impact of social media on young individuals and finding ways to ensure their well-being in the digital age.

Sources:

– Karnataka High Court

– Information Technology Act, 2000