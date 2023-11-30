Will I still be charged if I cancel Amazon Prime?

In a world where online shopping has become the norm, Amazon Prime has emerged as a popular subscription service that offers a plethora of benefits to its members. From free two-day shipping to access to streaming services like Prime Video, the perks of being an Amazon Prime member are undoubtedly enticing. However, what happens if you decide to cancel your subscription? Will you still be charged for it? Let’s delve into this frequently asked question and shed some light on the matter.

FAQ:

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members, including fast shipping, access to streaming services, exclusive deals, and more.

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: The cost of Amazon Prime varies depending on the country and the type of subscription. In the United States, the annual membership fee is $119, while the monthly fee is $12.99.

Q: Can I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime subscription at any time.

Q: Will I be charged if I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription?

A: If you cancel your Amazon Prime subscription before the end of the current billing cycle, you will not be charged for the next cycle.

When you cancel your Amazon Prime subscription, you will continue to enjoy the benefits until the end of the current billing period. This means that if you cancel your subscription a few days after your billing date, you will still have access to all the perks until the next billing date. However, once the billing cycle ends, you will no longer be charged for Amazon Prime.

It is important to note that if you have made any purchases using the benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, and you decide to cancel your subscription, you may be responsible for any shipping costs associated with returning those items.

In conclusion, if you decide to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription, you will not be charged for the next billing cycle. However, it is crucial to be aware of any outstanding purchases made using the benefits of Amazon Prime, as you may be responsible for any associated costs.