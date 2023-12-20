Will I lose my music if I cancel Amazon Prime?

What Happens to Your Music When You Cancel Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has become a popular choice for millions of people around the world, offering a wide range of benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to exclusive deals, and a vast library of music and movies. However, if you’re considering canceling your Amazon Prime subscription, you may be wondering what will happen to your beloved music collection. Let’s dive into the details.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various perks to its members. These perks include free and fast shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals, and more.

Will I Lose My Music?

If you cancel your Amazon Prime subscription, you will lose access to the Prime Music library. Prime Music offers a vast selection of songs and albums that you can stream or download for offline listening. However, fear not! Your personal music library, including any songs you’ve purchased or uploaded to Amazon Music, will remain intact even after canceling your Prime membership.

What Happens to My Playlists and Downloads?

When you cancel Amazon Prime, any playlists you’ve created within the Prime Music service will no longer be accessible. Additionally, any music you’ve downloaded for offline listening through Prime Music will become unavailable. However, any playlists or downloads you’ve made from your personal music library will still be accessible through the Amazon Music app or website.

Can I Still Listen to Music After Canceling Prime?

Yes, you can still enjoy music even after canceling your Amazon Prime subscription. Amazon offers a standalone music streaming service called Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to a much larger music library than Prime Music. By subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited, you can continue to stream and download music to your heart’s content.

Conclusion

While canceling your Amazon Prime subscription means losing access to the Prime Music library, your personal music collection will remain intact. By exploring alternatives like Amazon Music Unlimited, you can continue to enjoy a vast selection of music even without a Prime membership.

