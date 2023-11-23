Will I lose my downloads if I cancel Apple TV?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, it’s not uncommon for users to wonder what happens to their content when they decide to cancel a subscription. Apple TV, Apple’s popular streaming platform, is no exception. If you’re considering canceling your Apple TV subscription, you may be wondering if you’ll lose access to your downloaded content. Let’s dive into the details.

What happens to my downloads?

When you cancel your Apple TV subscription, you will still have access to your downloaded content for a limited period of time. This means that you can continue to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows even after canceling your subscription. However, it’s important to note that you won’t be able to download any new content once your subscription is canceled.

How long can I access my downloads?

The duration for which you can access your downloaded content after canceling your Apple TV subscription depends on the specific terms and conditions set Apple. Typically, you will have access to your downloads for as long as your subscription was active. Once that period expires, you may lose access to your downloaded content.

Can I re-download my content if I resubscribe?

Yes, if you decide to resubscribe to Apple TV after canceling, you will regain access to your previously downloaded content. This means that you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows once again without having to repurchase or re-download them.

What about content purchased from the iTunes Store?

Content purchased from the iTunes Store, such as movies or TV shows, is not affected canceling your Apple TV subscription. These purchases are tied to your Apple ID and can be accessed and downloaded regardless of your subscription status.

In conclusion, canceling your Apple TV subscription does not immediately result in losing access to your downloaded content. However, the duration of access may vary, and you won’t be able to download new content once your subscription is canceled. Remember, content purchased from the iTunes Store remains accessible regardless of your subscription status.