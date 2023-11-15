AAP Files Complaint against BJP for Defamatory Posts

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for circulating “derogatory” content about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media platforms. In response to the Election Commission’s show-cause notice to Kejriwal for alleged disparaging remarks against the prime minister on AAP’s social media handle, the AAP has announced that it will file a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP.

During a press conference, AAP leader Raghav Chadha condemned the BJP’s campaign to defame CM Arvind Kejriwal and highlighted the specific instances when the BJP shared offensive content on its various social media handles. Chadha expressed his disappointment with the Election Commission, stating that while AAP received a notice regarding their response to the BJP’s content, the BJP itself did not face any consequences. The AAP hopes that filing a complaint against the BJP, the Election Commission will take strict action to address the issue.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor refuted the allegations, emphasizing that the responsibility for Kejriwal’s image loss lies with the AAP itself due to its failure to deliver on pre-poll commitments and the alleged existence of corruption and nepotism within the Delhi government.

The AAP’s national secretary Pankaj Gupta has sought time from the Election Commission to submit a detailed complaint regarding the BJP’s defamatory posts. Chadha further noted that the BJP has been consistently attempting to tarnish CM Kejriwal’s image through their social media posts, particularly in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram where elections are ongoing. This, according to Chadha, underscores a larger conspiracy against the AAP.

The AAP asserts that the BJP’s actions not only violate the model code of conduct but also contravene Section 4 of the Representation of the People Act and Clause 4.2 of the poll code. Chadha criticized the BJP for engaging in character assassination, highlighting this as a recurring tactic employed the party.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the complaint filed the AAP?

A: The AAP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP for sharing defamatory posts about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media.

Q: Why did the AAP take this action?

A: The AAP took this action in response to the Election Commission’s show-cause notice to Kejriwal for alleged disparaging remarks against the prime minister on AAP’s social media handle.

Q: What is the BJP’s response?

A: The BJP contends that Kejriwal’s image loss is a result of the AAP’s failure to fulfill pre-poll commitments and the existence of corruption and nepotism within the Delhi government.

Q: What are the alleged violations the BJP?

A: The AAP claims that the BJP’s actions violate the model code of conduct, Section 4 of the Representation of the People Act, and Clause 4.2 of the poll code.