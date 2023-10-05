Will Ferrell Launches the Big Money Players Circle to Mentor Up-and-Coming Comedians

Will Ferrell and iHeartMedia’s Big Money Players Podcast Network (BMP) have unveiled the “Big Money Players Circle,” aiming to mentor and showcase promising comedians on social media. The selected comedians will have the opportunity to train under established comedy and podcasting personalities, gain exposure to new audiences, and collaborate with top-tier brands to create unique ad-focused comedic content.

The BMP Circle’s first project will involve creating branded content for Straight Talk Wireless, one of Verizon’s prepaid mobile brands. The official announcement of the Big Money Players Circle will be made during the “Big Money Players Comedy Takeover Hour Presented Straight Talk Wireless,” a nationwide broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations. The event will be hosted Bobby Bones, Mario Lopez, Tanya Rad, and EJ, and will feature Ferrell, Ellie Kemper, Nikki Glaser, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and Vanessa Bayer.

In a statement, Ferrell expressed his excitement about assembling a team of talented comedians for the Big Money Players Circle, calling it a dream come true. The launch precedes the “Big Money Players Circle Live With Straight Talk Wireless” showcase, scheduled for the 2023 New York Comedy Festival. During this event, BMP Circle inductees will share the stage with the network’s top hosts.

Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group, highlighted the Big Money Players Circle as an extension of the brand’s expansion from podcasting to social media. Byrne expressed enthusiasm for supporting and nurturing the next generation of comedic talent.

The Big Money Players Network, which was established in 2019, includes popular shows such as “The Ron Burgundy Podcast,” hosted Will Ferrell, as well as “Films to Be Buried With,” “Las Culturistas,” “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” “Poog,” and “StraightioLab.”

