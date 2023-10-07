Apple TV Plus Reportedly Considering Bringing Formula 1 to Its Streaming Service

According to Business F1, Apple TV Plus is reportedly considering the idea of broadcasting Formula 1 races on its streaming service. This news comes after the success that Apple has had in streaming Major League Soccer games. While Formula 1 has not commented on the report, it is believed that Apple is seriously considering making an offer.

Apple is rumored to be considering an offer of up to $2 billion for the broadcasting rights to Formula One, double the amount paid the current rights owner, Liberty Media. However, due to existing deals with ESPN and ABC, Apple will not be able to acquire the American rights to Formula 1 until at least 2025. In the UK, Sky and Channel 4 have exclusive broadcasting rights until 2026.

Apple’s move into sports streaming indicates the company’s efforts to expand its subscriber base. Last year, Apple won the rights to broadcast Major League Soccer games for a decade, adding approximately 110,000 subscribers in a single day. Apple currently charges $14.99 a month or $29 a season for access to its sports content, with a discounted price of $12.99 a month or $25 a season for Apple TV Plus subscribers.

Apple is not alone in its foray into live sports streaming, as Amazon Prime has successfully broadcasted Thursday Night Football games with the NFL. As the streaming landscape evolves, more platforms are expected to compete for exclusive rights to various areas of the live sports market.

It remains to be seen whether Formula 1 will make its way to Apple TV Plus, but the streaming giant’s interest in the sport is evident. As the competition in streaming intensifies, consumers can expect the availability of live sports content to expand across various platforms.

Sources:

– Business F1 (report): Not available

– Business F1 (source article): Not available