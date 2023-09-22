The Expendables 4: Will It Be on Netflix?

The highly anticipated fourth installment of The Expendables franchise hits theaters today, featuring an all-star lineup of action movie stars including Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, and Iko Uwais. However, if you’re not planning on watching it in cinemas, you may be wondering if it will be available on Netflix. The answer to that question depends on where you live.

Typically, Lionsgate movies, including The Expendables series, do not make their way to Netflix due to their first window rights being with Starz since 2021. However, there have been exceptions, such as the surprise arrival of the Lionsgate film Jesus Revolution on Netflix in July. Nevertheless, it is unlikely that The Expendables 4, or “Expend4bles,” as it’s known, will be available on Netflix anytime soon. Instead, it is expected to arrive on Starz in early 2024.

Netflix does license Lionsgate movies several years after their theatrical release. For example, Rambo: Last Blood was added to Netflix in May 2022, approximately three years after its theatrical release in September 2019. Therefore, if Expend4bles follows the same pattern, it could potentially arrive on Netflix around 2026-2027.

Internationally, the availability of Expend4bles on Netflix may vary. Some countries, including South Korea and The Netherlands, typically receive new Lionsgate movies within 9-12 months of their theatrical release. The United Kingdom has historically received Lionsgate movies around 12-18 months after their theatrical release. Other countries, such as Australia, Japan, Canada, Hungary, and Singapore, receive Lionsgate movies in the second window, meaning audiences in these regions may expect to see Expend4bles in 2025.

In conclusion, if you’re eager to watch Expend4bles, your best bet is to catch it in theaters or look for it on Starz when it becomes available. While Netflix has been the streaming home for the previous Expendables movies, it is unlikely to be the case for the fourth installment. However, international audiences may have a chance to see the film on Netflix sooner than those in the United States, depending on their country’s licensing agreements.

