TikTok’s New Food Trend: Everything Bagel Ice

Move over cottage cheese and mustard, TikTok has introduced yet another unique and unexpected food trend to its large audience. This time, it’s everything bagel ice.

The trend was first shared TikTok user Trevor Dean in a video that quickly gained popularity, accumulating over 99,000 views. In the video, Dean demonstrates how to make everything bagel ice adding Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel seasoning to a bowl full of crushed ice. To give it an extra kick, he also adds crushed red pepper.

While some viewers expressed intrigue and even admitted that it “looks good as hell,” others were less convinced. Concerns were raised about the potential harm to teeth and accusations of promoting eating disorders were also made.

It’s worth noting that eating ice, known as pagophagia, is a habit associated with some individuals with eating disorders. These individuals may resort to consuming ice as a means of reducing hunger without increasing calorie intake. Over time, this habit can develop into an eating disorder called pagophagia, which can result in deficiencies in important nutrients such as iron and calcium, as highlighted Medical News Today.

While the trend may seem harmless to most, it’s essential to be mindful of the potential impact it may have on those struggling with or vulnerable to eating disorders. As with any food trend, it’s important to approach it in a balanced and responsible manner.

FAQ:

Q: What is everything bagel ice?

A: Everything bagel ice is a TikTok food trend where Everything but the Bagel seasoning from Trader Joe’s is added to a bowl of crushed ice.

Q: Can eating ice be harmful?

A: Eating ice (pagophagia) can be associated with eating disorders and may lead to deficiencies in important nutrients such as iron and calcium.

Q: Should I try everything bagel ice?

A: It’s important to consider individual dietary needs and be mindful of potential risks associated with unconventional food trends. If you have concerns, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional.