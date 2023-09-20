Elon Musk Plans to Charge Users for X to Combat Bots

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has announced plans to implement a monthly subscription fee for the social media platform in an effort to combat bot accounts. Musk believes that charging users is the best way to deter malicious bot activity. The exact details of the subscription fee have not been disclosed, and X has not provided any comments on the matter. This move to put the entire social network behind a paywall is considered to be Musk’s most significant change to the platform since acquiring it last year for $44 billion.

Bots are automated accounts that can be used for both beneficial and malicious purposes. While some bots serve the purpose of disseminating important information like earthquake alerts, others engage in hate speech and spam activities. By requiring payment to use X, the aim is to make running bot armies financially impractical.

While the concept of charging users to combat bots has potential, there are doubts about its effectiveness. Matt Navarra, a social media consultant and analyst, questions whether enough people would be willing to pay for a subscription and whether it would actually deter bot activity.

X is already struggling to persuade users to sign up for its existing subscription plan, X Premium. Musk claims that the platform has over 550 million monthly users, but a recent report revealed that only 94,000 users had subscribed to X Premium.

Major social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube have mainly relied on technical solutions such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and content moderation systems to tackle bot activity. X, under its previous management, followed a similar approach.

Putting X behind a paywall entirely raises concerns about its future, particularly for brands and advertisers. Brands depend on the widespread user base of X for their marketing efforts and would need to assess the worth of investing in a paywalled platform. This potential shift in demographics and user behavior may lead to a decline in advertisers, posing a challenge for the platform’s sustainability.

While Musk has been committed to combating bots on X from the beginning, it remains to be seen whether his paywall approach will yield the desired results. The decision to charge users for access to X may ultimately determine the future trajectory of the platform and its effectiveness in eradicating bot activity.

