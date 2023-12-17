High Probability of Snow on Christmas Morning in New York!

According to weather experts, residents of New York eagerly await the possibility of a white Christmas. However, the chances of waking up to a snowy wonderland depend greatly on where you live in the state. Historical data from the National Weather Service shows that the likelihood of at least an inch of snow on Christmas morning ranges from 75 percent to 100 percent for the far north and Adirondack area. For Central and Western New York, as well as Albany, the probability decreases slightly to 50 to 75 percent. Areas west of New York City have a 25 to 40 percent chance, while New York City and Long Island only have a 10 to 25 percent chance of experiencing a white Christmas.

While the current weather pattern, El Niño, typically brings above-normal precipitation, it does not guarantee snow due to warmer winter temperatures. However, The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts above-normal snowfall in most snow-prone areas, except for the Pacific Northwest. The forecast suggests that the Rockies in the West and the Appalachians in the East will experience abundant snowfall, making them perfect destinations for holiday ski vacations. New York, in particular, is expected to have a frosty winter with plenty of snow and cold temperatures.

Forecasts from top meteorologists indicate that El Niño may disappoint those hoping for a snowy Christmas. Despite variations in the strength of El Niños, December tends to be warm for most of the United States, except for the Southwest. However, this does not mean that December will be consistently warm or devoid of snow. The chances of a white Christmas are reduced for most regions outside of the western mountains due to the absence of blasts of cold, arctic air.

Unfortunately, the outlook for big northeastern cities, including New York City, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., is not promising for a white Christmas. AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok does not expect a lot of snow in the East, except for mountainous areas. However, he predicts significant snowfall in some parts of the West from mid- to late December.

While the probability of a white Christmas varies across New York, it is certain that many will remain hopeful for snow on Christmas morning.