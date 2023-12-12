Will eBay refund my money if seller has not shipped?

Will eBay refund my money if the seller has not shipped?

In the world of online shopping, it’s not uncommon to come across situations where a seller fails to ship an item after receiving payment. This can be frustrating and worrisome for buyers, who may wonder if they will be able to get their money back. If you find yourself in such a predicament on eBay, here’s what you need to know.

How does eBay protect buyers?

eBay has implemented several measures to protect buyers and ensure a safe shopping experience. One of these is the eBay Money Back Guarantee, which covers most transactions on the platform. This guarantee ensures that buyers receive the item they ordered or get their money back.

What happens if the seller has not shipped?

If the seller has not shipped the item within the specified handling time, eBay encourages buyers to contact the seller directly to inquire about the delay. In many cases, this simple communication can resolve the issue and provide clarity on the shipping status.

However, if the seller remains unresponsive or fails to provide a satisfactory resolution, eBay steps in to assist the buyer. Buyers can open a case through the eBay Resolution Center, where they can request a refund if the item has not been shipped within 3 business days of the expected delivery date.

Will eBay refund my money?

Yes, eBay will refund your money if the seller has not shipped the item within the specified timeframe. Once you open a case, eBay will review the details and may issue a refund to your original payment method. However, it’s important to note that eBay’s refund process may take some time, so patience is key.

FAQ:

Q: What is the handling time?

A: Handling time refers to the number of business days a seller needs to prepare and ship an item after receiving payment.

Q: How long should I wait before opening a case?

A: If the seller has not shipped the item within the specified handling time, you can open a case after 3 business days from the expected delivery date.

Q: What if the item is shipped but never arrives?

A: In such cases, eBay’s Money Back Guarantee also covers buyers. You can open a case and request a refund if the item does not arrive within the estimated delivery window or if it is significantly different from the seller’s description.

In conclusion, eBay provides protection for buyers who encounter sellers that fail to ship items. By utilizing the eBay Resolution Center and opening a case, buyers can request a refund if the seller has not shipped the item within the specified timeframe. Remember to communicate with the seller first and give them a chance to resolve the issue before involving eBay.