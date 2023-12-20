Judge Calls for Special Prosecutor: Defendant Released in Error Not Taken into Custody

Will County Circuit Court Judge David Carlson has requested the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the case of Leroy Devine, a defendant who was released from custody in error and was not taken back into custody as ordered the judge. Devine, 34, was arraigned on December 1 for charges of aggravated fleeing and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed habitual criminal, and possession or use of a firearm a felon.

According to court records, Devine had been released on October 10 for the aggravated fleeing charges, but he was still supposed to be held for the remaining charges. Devine’s attorney, Charles Bretz, informed the court on October 25 that his client was released “in error” but was in a rehabilitation facility for treatment.

During the arraignment on December 1, Devine appeared voluntarily and pleaded not guilty. Judge Carlson ordered Devine to be held in custody, but he was not taken into custody. When Bretz informed the judge of this, Carlson summoned Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow to explain why. However, only representatives from the state’s attorney’s office appeared before the judge.

Mary Tatroe, the Will County civil division chief, stated that there were no motions or petitions before the court that required the sheriff’s presence. Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Grey also confirmed that Judge Carlson does not have jurisdiction over the sheriff’s office. In response, Judge Carlson has called for the appointment of a special prosecutor to oversee the situation.

The incident involving Devine occurred on October 6 when he was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing a police officer. During his arrest, it was discovered that Devine had an active warrant issued Joliet police for aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer. Devine was initially in custody from October 6 to October 10, before being released on a pretrial order.

As of now, Devine’s attorney is unaware of any motions or orders to bring Devine back into custody. The Will County sheriff’s office website also shows that Devine is not in custody. Judge Carlson has scheduled a court date for December 21 to address the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case.