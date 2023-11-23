Will clearing app cache delete everything?

In the world of smartphones and tablets, we often find ourselves running out of storage space. One solution to this problem is to clear the cache of our apps. But what exactly happens when we clear the cache? Will it delete everything? Let’s find out.

What is app cache?

App cache is a temporary storage area where apps store data and files that they need to access quickly. This can include images, videos, website data, login credentials, and more. The purpose of the cache is to improve the app’s performance reducing the time it takes to load and retrieve information.

What happens when you clear app cache?

When you clear the cache of an app, you are essentially deleting all the temporary files and data stored in the cache. This can free up a significant amount of storage space on your device. However, it’s important to note that clearing the cache does not delete any permanent data or personal settings associated with the app.

Will clearing app cache delete everything?

No, clearing the app cache will not delete everything. It will only remove temporary files and data that are stored in the cache. Your app settings, preferences, and personal data will remain intact. For example, if you clear the cache of a web browser app, you will lose your browsing history and website data, but your bookmarks and saved passwords will still be there.

Should you clear app cache?

Clearing app cache can be beneficial in certain situations. If you notice that an app is running slowly or crashing frequently, clearing the cache can help resolve these issues. Additionally, if you are low on storage space, clearing the cache can free up some much-needed room. However, keep in mind that clearing the cache means the app will take longer to load the next time you use it, as it needs to rebuild the cache.

In conclusion, clearing app cache does not delete everything. It only removes temporary files and data stored in the cache, while leaving your personal settings and data untouched. It can be a useful tool for improving app performance and freeing up storage space on your device.