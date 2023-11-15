Will Chris Hemsworth Be In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3?

Marvel fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved superhero franchise. One question that has been on everyone’s mind is whether or not Chris Hemsworth, who portrays the mighty Thor, will make an appearance in the upcoming film.

While there has been no official confirmation from Marvel Studios or director James Gunn, there are several indications that suggest Hemsworth’s involvement in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is highly likely. Firstly, at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxy on their spaceship, setting up a potential crossover between the two franchises.

Furthermore, in a recent interview, Hemsworth expressed his enthusiasm for continuing to play Thor and hinted at his involvement in future Marvel projects. He stated, “I’m not done with Thor. I’m just getting started.” This statement has fueled speculation that he will indeed appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Additionally, the Guardians of the Galaxy films have a history of featuring surprise cameos from other Marvel characters. In the first film, we saw a brief appearance Thanos, and in the second film, Sylvester Stallone made a cameo as Stakar Ogord. Therefore, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Hemsworth’s Thor to make a guest appearance in the third installment.

FAQ:

Q: When is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 set to release?

A: The release date for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has not been officially announced yet. However, it is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2023.

Q: Will the entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast return for the third film?

A: While the full cast lineup has not been confirmed, it is expected that most, if not all, of the main cast members will reprise their roles in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Q: Will Guardians of the Galaxy 3 tie into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe?

A: Yes, like the previous films in the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be interconnected with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and will likely have implications for future Marvel films and storylines.

While we eagerly await official confirmation, all signs point to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor making an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Fans can look forward to the potential crossover between these two beloved Marvel franchises and the exciting possibilities it brings.