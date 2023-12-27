Delhi Police to Investigate Mobile Calls near Israel Embassy Blast Site

The Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the “end-to-end encrypted calls” made from active mobile numbers around the vicinity of the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity blast occurred. The police have identified two suspects captured on camera near the site prior to the explosion. Despite the challenges of tracing end-to-end encrypted calls, the police are confident that with specialized investigative techniques and information from nearby mobile numbers, they can determine the individuals who were in the area at the time of the blast.

The police have not specified which social media applications will be examined, but they have stated that communication with relevant companies will take place. Additionally, senior police officials have visited the Parliament area to determine if there is any connection between the recent security breach in Lok Sabha and the blast.

To ensure the safety of the national capital during the New Year celebrations, the Delhi Police has increased security measures and deployed additional forces near the border areas. The Israel Embassy and Jewish establishments in Delhi are under heightened surveillance, and local police have been instructed to be vigilant.

In their investigation, the police are thoroughly reviewing CCTV footage from Abdul Kalam Road and Prithviraj Road. Special teams are also scrutinizing the registration numbers of vehicles that passed before and during the time of the blast, utilizing the presence of red light posts on both ends of the road to aid in identification.

Although there were no injuries, an offensive letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador was discovered near the blast site. The explosion bears similarities to a previous incident in 2021 near the embassy, which was also investigated the National Investigation Agency.

Due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas earlier this year, security around the Israel Embassy has been significantly heightened. The police are determined to thoroughly investigate the case from every angle and are not ruling out the possibility of a chemical explosion, as no explosive remnants were found at the site.