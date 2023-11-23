The Power of Indian Programming: Netflix’s Advantages in the Indian Market

India’s rich cultural diversity and booming film industry have transformed it into a powerful expansion target for media companies across the globe. Netflix recognized this potential in 2018, with then-CEO Reed Hastings stating that the next 100 million subscribers for the streaming giant could come from India. While Netflix has faced challenges in the Indian market, it remains a key player with promising advantages.

Netflix, in its bid for success, has had to adapt its strategy reducing prices and experimenting with mobile-only packages. Despite facing tough competition from platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix has begun to find more consistent advantages in the Indian market.

Two Indian films, Leo and Jawan, are currently experiencing tremendous success at the box office in India. Interestingly, Netflix holds the streaming rights to both films. Leo, an Indian Tamil-language action thriller, emerged as one of the most in-demand movies worldwide upon its theatrical release and has continued to maintain its popularity. Moreover, Jawan, a Bollywood action thriller, debuted as the third most in-demand movie worldwide and quickly reached the number one spot after its Netflix premiere.

These two films, with their exclusive streaming rights on Netflix, have contributed to the platform’s short-term advantage over competitors such as Amazon Prime Video. With approximately 70% of Netflix’s total subscriber base being international, the popularity of Indian productions like Leo and Jawan helps boost the platform’s global appeal.

The success of Indian programming not only benefits Netflix but also creates a symbiotic relationship between the Indian entertainment industry and Hollywood. While the Indian industry introduces viewers worldwide to its captivating storytelling capabilities, platforms like Netflix help drive international interest and demand for Indian productions. This collaboration is especially crucial as India strives to establish itself as a consistent and profitable market, particularly with Disney contemplating selling off its operations in the region.

