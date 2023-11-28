Angel Reese’s Cryptic Instagram Post Fuels Speculation of Her Return to LSU Women’s Basketball Team

LSU women’s basketball star, Angel Reese, has left fans in anticipation with a mysterious Instagram post that suggests a possible comeback. Reese last played for the defending national champion Lady Tigers on November 14th, being benched for the second half in their victory over Kent State. Since then, she has not traveled with the team or suited up, yet LSU has managed to win all four games without her.

Coach Kim Mulkey has provided limited information regarding Reese’s absence, citing locker room issues and prioritizing the protection of her players. However, Reese’s recent captionless selfie shared on November 28th from inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center has ignited speculation about her potential return. With LSU’s upcoming top-10 matchup against Virginia Tech, which will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN, Reese could make a prominent comeback on a significant platform.

The highly anticipated game is scheduled to tip off on Thursday at 8 p.m. CST, and fans are eager to witness if Reese will make her return in the Final Four rematch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Angel Reese returning to the LSU women’s basketball team?

Why has Angel Reese been absent from the team?

Has LSU women’s basketball been successful without Angel Reese?

