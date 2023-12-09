Police in Kashmir to Crack Down on Militancy Propagation on Social Media

In a recent statement, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone V K Birdi announced that the police would take strict measures against individuals spreading militant narratives and disrupting peace on social media platforms. The IGP emphasized that district magistrates have issued orders regarding the misuse of social media and anyone found promoting anti-national or terrorist content would face stringent police action.

During a security review meeting, the IGP stressed the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies for effective information sharing and joint operations. The need to utilize innovative technologies to enhance security infrastructure and response capabilities was also highlighted. Additionally, the IGP urged officers to focus on gathering human intelligence to identify and eliminate inimical elements, while taking strong action against individuals or organizations supporting anti-national activities.

The IGP further instructed officers to closely monitor the situation and identify those with malicious intentions, committed to disturbing the atmosphere of peace and tranquility. He directed the speedy resolution of pending cases and public complaints, with the aim of providing relief to the general public. The importance of community participation in maintaining vigilance was emphasized, with citizens urged to remain cautious.

The IGP reminded officers of the significance of upholding the highest standards of public safety, working impartially, and taking stern action against any violations of the law. The police will continue their efforts to enhance security measures and ensure the well-being of the community.

By addressing the increasing misuse of social media platforms and the spreading of harmful narratives, the police in Kashmir aim to maintain a peaceful environment in the valley and combat the dissemination of rumors within society. With stringent measures and collaborative efforts, the authorities are determined to curb militancy propagation on social media and ensure the safety and security of the region.