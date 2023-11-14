New Ways to Watch Wild Wild Country on Streaming Platforms

If you’re looking to stream the intriguing documentary series Wild Wild Country, then you’re in luck because it’s available on a popular streaming platform. This six-episode docuseries directed Maclain and Chapman Way delves into the controversial life of Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, also known as Osho, and the rise of the Rajneeshpuram community in Antelope, Oregon.

The series explores the controversies surrounding the community, including their unique practices and clashes with the law. Part of the allure of Wild Wild Country is its gripping depiction of the allegations against Sheela, a trusted administrator within the community, who was believed to have tried poisoning people, including her own guru. The docuseries effectively captures one of the most controversial cults in 1980s America, making it a standout entry in the genre.

Notable figures featured in Wild Wild Country include Ma Anand Sheela, Jane Stork, Philip Toelkes, Jon Bowerman, Robert Weaver, and Kelly McGreer, among others.

To watch Wild Wild Country, you can turn to the popular streaming service Netflix. Known for its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Netflix provides a convenient option for viewers to enjoy the docuseries. Here’s how you can watch it:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan according to your preference:

– $6.99 per month (standard plan with ads)

– $15.49 per month (standard plan without ads)

– $22.99 per month (premium plan)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Select your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to cater to various preferences. The standard plan with ads provides access to most of the movies and shows, although it displays advertisements before or during content. The standard plan without ads offers the same content without interruptions, and users can download shows and movies on two supported devices. The premium plan allows for four devices to stream simultaneously in Ultra HD, and it includes the option to download content on up to six devices. Users can also add additional members to their account who don’t reside in the same household.

In summary, Wild Wild Country is a captivating documentary series that explores the controversies surrounding the Rajneeshpuram community. With its availability on Netflix, viewers have the convenience of streaming it and indulging in the captivating storyline and thought-provoking content.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Wild Wild Country available on any streaming platforms?

A: Yes, Wild Wild Country is available to stream on Netflix.

Q: How many episodes are there in Wild Wild Country?

A: Wild Wild Country consists of six episodes.

Q: Can I watch Wild Wild Country for free?

A: No, Netflix requires a paid subscription to access Wild Wild Country.

Q: Are there any similar docuseries to Wild Wild Country?

A: Yes, if you enjoy Wild Wild Country, you may also like series such as “Tiger King” and “The Vow.”

Q: Can I download episodes from Wild Wild Country to watch offline?

A: Yes, Netflix allows users to download episodes of Wild Wild Country for offline viewing on supported devices.

Q: Can multiple people watch Wild Wild Country simultaneously on Netflix?

A: The number of simultaneous viewers depends on the chosen Netflix plan. The premium plan allows for four simultaneous streams.

Q: Can I cancel or change my Netflix subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Netflix provides the flexibility to cancel or modify your subscription anytime you wish.

Q: Is the information regarding streaming platforms subject to change?

A: Yes, streaming platforms may change their availability and pricing. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing, but it’s always a good idea to check for updates.