English Wikipedia: A Year in Review

The year 2023 witnessed an incredible surge in online activity, with English Wikipedia emerging as one of the most popular platforms for information-seeking individuals. According to the Wikimedia Foundation’s latest data, Wikipedia amassed a staggering 84 billion views over the course of the year.

While the public’s fascination with artificial intelligence continues to grow exponentially, it comes as no surprise that the most-read article on English Wikipedia was about ChatGPT. OpenAI’s revolutionary chatbot has made significant advancements in various fields, from education and healthcare to law and even religious sermons. This technology has sparked numerous discussions regarding the potentials and risks associated with generative AI.

Aside from AI, other topics that captured people’s attention included the ever-popular annual list of deaths, ranking as the second most-read article. This perennially popular content consistently attracts high traffic each year, with individual entries for notable figures generating significant interest as well. Figures such as Matthew Perry and Lisa Marie Presley garnered considerable attention in 2023.

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated 2023 Cricket World Cup secured third place. This monumental event marked a breakthrough for cricket-related content on Wikipedia as it appeared alongside three other cricket entries in the top 25 articles for the first time since 2015.

However, it wasn’t just technology and sports dominating the list. A diverse range of subjects, from films like “Oppenheimer” and “Jawan” to popular icons such as Taylor Swift and Cristiano Ronaldo, captivated readers’ interests throughout the year.

The top 25 articles were determined based on English Wikipedia data as of November 28, with the full-year figures set to be updated on January 3, 2024, the Wikimedia Foundation.

English Wikipedia’s popularity extended worldwide, with the United States leading the charge with a staggering 33.2 billion accesses. The United Kingdom and India followed suit with 9 billion and 8.48 billion accesses, respectively. Canada and Australia also contributed significantly, with 3.95 billion and 2.56 billion accesses, respectively.

The year 2023 showcased a remarkable blend of human curiosity and the rapid advancements in technology, making Wikipedia an integral part of our information-seeking lives.