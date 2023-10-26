The recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict has once again highlighted the dangers of misinformation spreading on social media. While platforms like Twitter have become hotbeds of false information, Wikipedia has emerged as a reliable source of accurate and curated information.

Unlike Twitter, where false videos can earn millions of views and misinformation can go unchecked, Wikipedia employs a system of collective curation. Each article is carefully edited and verified hundreds of editors who have the power to fact-check and remove inaccuracies. This collaborative approach ensures that false information is swiftly corrected and replaced with accurate content.

Furthermore, Wikipedia’s reliance on reliable secondary sources, such as newspapers, ensures that the information presented is based on credible reporting rather than individual social media posts. While social media allows for real-time documentation, it also opens the door to disinformation campaigns that can mislead the public. By relying on reputable news sources, Wikipedia avoids falling victim to these campaigns.

In the case of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Wikipedia articles are tagged with extended confirmed protection, limiting changes to experienced editors. While some may view this as censorship, it is actually a measure to prevent vandalism anonymous users. Those who are new to editing can still suggest changes to experienced users, fostering a collaborative and accountable environment.

Wikipedia’s commitment to accurate and reliable information is further demonstrated ongoing debates within the community. For example, a current controversy revolves around the renaming of the article about the conflict. The proposed title change from “2023 Israel-Hamas war” to “2023 Israel-Gaza war” has significant implications, as the chosen title will be displayed Google in search results and can influence public perception. This internal debate highlights Wikipedia’s dedication to accuracy and the careful consideration given to shaping the narrative surrounding conflicts.

In a time when false information proliferates online, the importance of curated platforms like Wikipedia cannot be overstated. By upholding rigorous editing standards and relying on trusted sources, Wikipedia remains a reliable and valuable source of information for readers around the world.

