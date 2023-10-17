A Showcase of Emerging Artists in the Hot Press Y&E Series

This week, the Hot Press Y&E Series continues to shine a spotlight on Ireland’s up-and-coming musicians. Featuring a diverse lineup of talent, the series offers intimate performances and insights into the music of these emerging artists.

Kicking off the week is Mark Caplice, whose soulful cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” gained attention during the Grammy’s Reimagined At Home Series. With his debut album, “The Brighter Side of Sorrow,” Caplice has captured an audience with his nostalgic, folk-rooted sound.

Next up is Sammy Copley, an artist with a fearless and vulnerable approach to songwriting. Copley’s latest release, “Terms Of Endearment (Demo),” has garnered millions of streams and a strong online following. Fans can look forward to a preview of what to expect from Copley’s highly anticipated headliner at Whelan’s on November 4th.

Then, we have Krea (aka Karen Cowley), who first gained recognition as a member of Wyvern Lingo. Now a solo act, Krea has captivated listeners with her debut EP, “The Callows,” and offers luscious melodies and captivating storytelling. Her Y&E performance will be accompanied the premiere of her new video.

Bernard M, a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter/producer from Crumlin, brings a unique sound and undeniable passion to his performances. His genre-bending music and magnetic energy create a truly memorable experience for his audience. His latest single, “Young,” is an infectious electric pop anthem.

Daragh Daly, a self-taught multi-instrumentalist from County Meath, breaks boundaries with his music. Recognized as a regional winner in the A New Local Hero talent competition, Daly has gained attention from both radio and streaming platforms.

Melina Malone, an Irish-Greek artist, brings her thrilling force to the Y&E Series. With collaborations with renowned artists and the recent release of her debut album, “Aphrodite,” Malone offers a fresh take on R&B.

Kayleigh Noble, known as Dublin’s “pop princess,” prepares for the release of her debut album, “Just a Girl.” Noble’s powerful vocals and lyrical prowess tell a layered story of dysfunctional love. Her debut, predominantly worked on women, promises to be a shining moment in her career.

Ispíní na hEireann, a lively and socially conscious group, burst onto the scene last year with their debut album, “The Hard Working Men.” Drawing inspiration from trad and folk, they have amassed a large online following.

Lastly, Brinda Irani, a teenage singer-songwriter, has made her mark with her stunning debut single, “A Shadow,” and subsequent releases this year. Recognized as a regional winner in the A New Local Hero talent search, Irani’s star continues to rise.

The Hot Press Y&E Series is an incredible opportunity to discover and support these emerging artists, providing a platform for their talent to shine.

Sources:

– Hot Press Y&E Series

– Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media