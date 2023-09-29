The Complicated World of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Services (FAST)

In the ever-evolving landscape of the video entertainment industry, one thing remains constant: its knack for making everything needlessly complex. From confusing acronyms to ambiguous terms, the industry loves to obfuscate.

Enter FAST, short for “free ad-supported streaming TV services.” Although this term is primarily used within the industry, it refers to the apps that offer free ad-supported streaming TV, much like Netflix and Hulu. Initially, these services lean towards either linear channels or on-demand shows, but now they offer a full array of both formats. In fact, they have been actively working to integrate their on-demand and linear offerings. This makes sense since consumers often discover content on a linear channel and then want to watch more of it on-demand.

The term “FAST channels” is used to describe the linear feeds within these services. However, it is crucial to understand that they are a feature of the FAST services, not separate entities. Furthermore, subscription services are reportedly planning to launch their own linear channels to showcase their library content to subscribers of their ad-supported tiers. The goal is to give viewers what they want without unnecessary complications.

Complications continue to plague the video entertainment industry, particularly in areas that concern consumers. Instead of focusing on features that benefit viewers, services often prioritize advertisers or engineers. This results in ads being inserted randomly within a show, sometimes even cutting off lines of dialogue. While this may be an effective sales tactic for advertisers, it creates a negative experience for viewers who may blame both the brand and the streaming service.

Interface design is another area that requires improvement. Services should be designed to facilitate the consumer journey of discovering a program on a linear channel and then accessing the on-demand library to catch up on missed episodes or explore earlier seasons. Unfortunately, not all streaming services prioritize this consumer-centric approach.

In essence, viewers do not give much thought to how their programming is delivered or monetized. To them, it’s just TV. Shouldn’t the industry strive to simplify and enhance the viewing experience for the average consumer?

