Threads Allows Interoperability with Mastodon and Other Apps

Threads, the social network owned Meta, is set to make posts from its platform more visible allowing interoperability with Mastodon and other services. This move comes as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is testing the integration of Threads accounts with platforms that support the ActivityPub protocol, such as Mastodon. By enabling interoperability, Threads users will have more options for how they interact and their content will reach a wider audience.

While most social networks operate as closed platforms, limiting access to posts within their own services, platforms like Mastodon are known for their openness. Through the ActivityPub protocol, users can share posts across multiple compatible social networks and microblogging services. In addition to Mastodon, other platforms that support ActivityPub include Friendica, Kbin, Libervia, Micro.blog, Misskey, and Pixelfed. Even WordPress has incorporated ActivityPub support through a plug-in. This means that Threads posts will now have the potential to appear on any of these platforms, and vice versa.

Following the announcement Mark Zuckerberg, reports have emerged of Mastodon users being able to view and follow Threads accounts, such as that of Instagram head Adam Mosseri. Mosseri himself acknowledged the new interoperability, stating that Threads posts from him and select members of the Threads team will be available on other fediverse platforms, like Mastodon, starting this week. Mosseri believes this test is a small but meaningful step towards making Threads interoperable with other apps using ActivityPub. The goal is to allow people to find communities and engage with relevant content, regardless of the app they are using.

In addition to the interoperability announcement, Mosseri also revealed that Threads is expanding its availability to more European countries. Users can access the platform through the Threads iOS and Android apps, as well as the Threads website. Since its launch in July, Threads has been continuously adding new features, including highly requested options like the ability to delete profiles without affecting Instagram accounts and the option to add hashtags to posts. Users can look forward to more personalization options and date/time stamps in the future.