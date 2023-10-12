Instagram Class-Action Settlement Hearing Postponed, Delaying Payouts for Users

The final approval hearing for Instagram’s class-action biometric privacy settlement has been postponed, pushing back the date for claimants to receive their payouts. Originally scheduled for October 11th, the hearing will now take place on November 21st, with no official explanation provided for the delay.

The settlement lawsuit, known as Parris v. Meta Platforms Inc, alleges that Instagram’s parent company, Meta, violated Illinois’ Biometric Privacy Act (BIPA) collecting and storing users’ biometric data without consent. Despite denying any wrongdoing, Meta agreed to pay a settlement to Instagram users who were active on the platform between August 10, 2015, and August 16, 2023.

While the exact payout amount for claimants is uncertain, experts estimate individual payments to be around $7. However, the final amount will also be influenced legal fees and the duration of users’ engagement with the social media app.

Originally, claimants were informed that they could expect payment January 9th, 2024, which was 90 days after the initial final hearing date. However, due to the postponement, it is now more likely that users will receive their payouts starting from February 19th onwards. It is worth noting that the final hearing might also be subject to further delays, as the case’s website acknowledges the possibility of proceedings being rescheduled without additional notice.

